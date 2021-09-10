CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Daily Paper Head To Jamaica For Latest Fall/Winter ’21 Campaign

By Sanj Patel
Complex
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Paper have released the third drop of their FW21 collection, revealing a mix of bold standout pieces and essentials that pays homage to the island of Jamaica. Captured by Florian Joahn in homely environments—amongst family and friends—the lookbook spotlights the Amsterdam imprint’s focus on identity, family and togetherness, which is reflected through local talent across generations.

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Daily Paper Works With G-SHOCK On First Watch Collaboration

Daily Paper and G-SHOCK have developed a 1990s-inspired digital watch for the label’s first watch collaboration. The Amsterdam-based brand brings “a shared love of music, art, fashion and street culture” to the project, which is based around its recent rebranding. The Daily Paper x G-SHOCK DW-5600 features the label’s monogrammed...
APPAREL
crfashionbook.com

For Fall/Winter 2021, Moncler Takes-On Tokyo

For his latest Moncler Genius collection, 2 Moncler 1952 menswear designer Sergio Zambon transported the brand nearly ten thousand miles from its headquarters in Milan. More specifically, he took it to Tokyo. In order to fully encapsulate and comprehend the true nature of the city, Zambon began the collaboration by focusing-in on two cult Tokyo-based brands, And Wander and Suicoke, who specialize in progressive outdoor wear and shoes, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

FRAME Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Lookbook

Editor's Notes: Denim-centric American label FRAME prefers a pretty low-key presence, letting its selection of quietly luxe clothing do the talking. FRAME's menswear line, as no-nonsense as its architectural namesake, is undergoing a rebirth but, even still. FRAME is playing its cards close to the chest. Rather than espousing the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Daily Paper#Fw21
Highsnobiety

Jacquemus' Fall/Winter 2021 Campaign Is a Family Affair

Simon Porte Jacquemus captures all the most covetable pieces from his Fall/Winter 2021 collection, "La Montagne," in a new campaign celebrating familial love. Tom Kneller photographs some of the buzziest pieces from the season — including that cardigan — on mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters across generations (Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are notably absent).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Goldwin Releases Fall/Winter 2021 Collection

SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 — SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. — Goldwin, the outdoor apparel brand unifying minimalist design with technical alpine performance, today releases its Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The first products of the collection, available online today at goldwin-sports.com/us and at Goldwin’s flagship store in San Francisco, include a range of all-new activewear built for the most demanding outdoor pursuits.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hypebae

Daily Paper Celebrates Togetherness in FW21 Collection

Following its recent “From Africa to the World” capsule, Daily Paper has returned with another colorful collection for Fall/Winter 2021 inspired by Jamaica and its culture. Marking the third drop of the FW21 lineup, the range highlights communal unity, nature and spirituality. The designs take inspiration from Jamaica’s scenery by...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Complex

Maharishi Unleash ‘Art Of War’ Fall/Winter ’21 Collection

Iconic British streetwear brand Maharishi has unveiled its new Art Of War collection for Fall/Winter 2021. This season’s offering continues to build on the brand’s pacifist military aesthetic, with a new seasonal camouflage, its Tailor Shop, and its MAHAPATCHCO—which reworks deadstock vintage military patches and insignia that were abandoned by the US army at the end of the Vietnam war.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Washington City Paper

City Paper‘s Fall 2021 Arts Guide

We’re 18 months into a pandemic that changed our world in every area imaginable—disrupting the daily routines of our lives and upending our assumptions about our institutions. Nearly two years have passed since we published our last arts guide in February 2020 (which quickly became obsolete). When brainstorming about this issue early this summer, we were hopeful it would be a celebration of “a return to normal”— to the live shows, plays, dance performances, film screenings, art galleries, openings, and special events that make the city pop. Now, with the release of this special issue in sight, we know there’s no way to talk about what’s to come without talking about what the collective “we” have been through in these past 18 months. You don’t need us to tell you that it’s been a dispiriting year and a half crammed inside our homes, separated from our real and chosen families, freezing or sweltering through outdoor hangs. And unfortunately, we’re not out of the woods yet; people are still getting sick, here and across the world.
POLITICS
WWD

H&M Group’s Cos Releases Fall Campaign Ahead of London Runway Debut

Click here to read the full article. LONDON —  Fourteen years after H&M Group’s premium offering, Cos opened its first store on London’s Regent Street, the brand is to make its runway debut on the last day of London Fashion Week. The brand said the outcome will be a hybrid show encompassing a physical catwalk, merged with artistic portraiture and moving image, digitally livestreamed on its official website.More from WWDNensi Dojaka RTW Spring 2022Edward Crutchley RTW Spring 2022Halpern RTW Spring 2022 Ahead of the landmark moment, the brand unveiled its fall campaign featuring social activist Janaya Future Khan, actress Jodie Turner-Smith, playwright...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Acne Studios Fall/Winter 2021 Denim Selection

Acne Studios Fall/Winter 2021 Denim Selection takes all of the legwork out of finding the perfect pair of jeans. By now, you’re sure to be familiar with the Scandinavian approach to design, characteristic of Acne Studios. Unless you’re a long-time follower of the brand, its humble beginnings may be somewhat of a mystery.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

Discover BERSHKA Fall Winter 2021 Menswear Collection

Fashion brand BERSHKA presented their Fall Winter 2021 Sound On Menswear Collection, that fuses retro style with modern trends such as outdoor, colourblock, and gothic style. The key pieces of the collection are different models of colourful with print puffer jackets, leather jackets with quilted fabric, the oversized cloth trucker with checkerboard print and a brushed effect, as well as the sporty look in all-over print.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Go by Ghost: high-street fashion brand favoured by Kate Middleton launches first activewear range

Popular high-street brand Ghost has just launched its debut activewear range.Go By Ghost is an athleisure-oriented collection that blends activewear with everyday wear, meaning that its garments are designed for exercising or chilling out in. The 17-piece collection uses dyed organic cotton and soft-feel breathable fabrics. It features ultra high-waisted leggings, slouchy joggings bottoms, loose jumpers, tank tops and sports bras. The colour palette used in the designs is muted but mixed, with items available in mint green, dark orange, pale blue, khaki, black, dusted mauve and dark brown. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
simpleflying.com

Canada’s Swoop Adds New Route To Jamaica This Winter

Canadian airline Swoop has just announced a new non-stop flight between Canada and Jamaica. On September 10th, the WestJet-owned budget carrier revealed that it would fly from Toronto to Kingston in Jamaica twice a week starting in December. The ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) said that from December 8th it would offer...
WORLD
cbslocal.com

Fall Into September Market in Winters

Support local small businesses this weekend, and get out and enjoy the fall-like weather! Delaney Holden joins Dina to tell us about the "Fall Into September" event in Winters!
SMALL BUSINESS
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
editorials24.com

Woman eating fast-food hamburger bites into rotting finger

This fast-food restaurant literally gave her the finger. A Bolivian woman will likely never look at “finger food” the same way again after she allegedly bit into a burger and ended up chomping on a decomposing human finger. A video of the revolting find is currently blowing up online, Newsflash reported.
RESTAURANTS
davidsonian.com

Fashion Dreams: Building a Brand

YamileX perez figuereo ‘22 (she/her) Why did I start my business? It’s actually simple. I’ve always wanted to be in the fashion industry. At 16, I started exploring it through pageants and modeling. Though I still have love for modeling, I decided to instead investigate my interest in fashion designing. I realized, however, that fashion is an extremely hard industry to take on when one has little experience; so, after much research, I came to the conclusion that it would be best to grow the brand as retail and later incorporate my own designs into it. In order to make the shift, I’m currently working on honing my sewing skills so hopefully by next year I’ll be able to add handmade exclusive designs to my brand.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy