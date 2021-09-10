Daily Paper Head To Jamaica For Latest Fall/Winter ’21 Campaign

We’re 18 months into a pandemic that changed our world in every area imaginable—disrupting the daily routines of our lives and upending our assumptions about our institutions. Nearly two years have passed since we published our last arts guide in February 2020 (which quickly became obsolete). When brainstorming about this issue early this summer, we were hopeful it would be a celebration of “a return to normal”— to the live shows, plays, dance performances, film screenings, art galleries, openings, and special events that make the city pop. Now, with the release of this special issue in sight, we know there’s no way to talk about what’s to come without talking about what the collective “we” have been through in these past 18 months. You don’t need us to tell you that it’s been a dispiriting year and a half crammed inside our homes, separated from our real and chosen families, freezing or sweltering through outdoor hangs. And unfortunately, we’re not out of the woods yet; people are still getting sick, here and across the world.

