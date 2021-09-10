CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Blake Griffin Reveals Thoughts on the LA Clippers' Past Playoff Collapses

By Mason Bissada
AllClippers
AllClippers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytFuW_0bsLzd1100

The former Clippers star admitted his team had multiple mental breakdowns in the postseason.

Former LA Clippers star Blake Griffin made an appearance on “The Old Man and the Three” podcast (hosted by his former teammate JJ Redick) on Friday, and spoke about his old team’s struggles to win an NBA championship despite their undeniable talent.

Griffin was candid about the team’s failures, particularly in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons, in which the Clippers had commanding series leads in the Conference Semifinals before collapsing to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets respectively. He denied the notion that internal conflict within the team was the reason these collapses occurred, instead pointing to something more psychological.

“‘15 was just a complete mental breakdown,” Griffin said. “I don’t think pettiness is why we lost in the playoffs, especially not that year. Or the year before, when we lost to Oklahoma City. Pettiness didn’t lose those seasons for us.”

Both he and Redick agreed that their window to win a title was limited to those two years, given their terrible injury luck the following seasons and the oncoming wave of Warriors dominance in the Western Conference. Still, he believes locker room issues (Griffin famously punched a Clippers equipment manager back in 2016) were not as glaring as they seemed.

“I’ve said this to people when they always ask me about the Clippers,” Griffin continued. “I am in the camp where it wasn’t quite as bad as people try to make it out to be...maybe towards the end, maybe like when some other things happened. That’s not the reason we didn’t win a championship. Our two chances to win a championship were those two years. After that, the Warriors and LeBron, they were just going back and forth and that was crazy.”

Redick, who played in LA for four seasons, largely concurred with Griffin’s sentiments. He also astutely pointed out a complicating factor from the 2013-14 season that went beyond basketball.

“There were some things that happened in those playoff runs, in ‘14 and in ‘15, that were just a little bit of a breakdown,” Redick said. “Which is shocking, considering what we had to go through in the first round in ‘14 with the Golden State series and having to deal with the [Donald] Sterling stuff.”

Sterling, then owner of the Clippers, was revealed to be a racist bigot via a leaked recording of a conversation with his mistress. The Clippers were unsure if they would even suit up to play in their first postseason game against the Warriors after the recording was leaked. They would eventually play, and go on to win a hard-fought series in seven games.

Redick seemed to be implying that it was odd that the team could deal with such organizational turmoil in the first round and still manage to win, and yet they somehow found a way to fall apart in the second round against the Kevin Durant-led Thunder.

Whether or not there was locker room animosity or pettiness during the Lob City era, it seems to have been forgotten, at least between these two former teammates. Griffin and Redick shared a cordial, light-hearted conversation in which both acknowledged their past mistakes (Griffin even admitted he can be a bit of a nag towards referees).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Jj Redick
FanSided

LA Clippers: Predicting Ivica Zubac’s stats for next season

Ivica Zubac was overall a quality player for the LA Clippers this past season. He finished with a stat line of nine points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game, and a 65.2% field goal percentage. Zubac’s numbers should get even better now under Year 2 of basketball with Ty Lue,...
NBA
FanSided

LA Clippers rumors: Should the Clips trade for Ben Simmons?

There have been plenty of rumors swirling around NBA circles that Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is seeking a trade to a California based team. If the Clippers make such a trade, it will show that the franchise is desperate to win their first ever NBA championship. Although the Clippers...
NBA
Page Six

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker dine at same spot as her ex Blake Griffin

It was a dinner party foul. Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend, Devin Booker, may have had some awkwardness when they dined at the same restaurant as the model’s ex Blake Griffin. Jenner, 25, and the Phoenix Suns guard, 24, were spotted leaving Brooklyn hotspot Lucali on Thursday night while in...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Blake Griffin: 'Not dunking' narrative with Pistons upset me

Blake Griffin admits being upset over internet rumors that he wasn’t giving 100% during his time with the Pistons last season, writes Andrew Hammond of The Detroit Free Press. Griffin, who joined the Nets after agreeing to a buyout with Detroit in February, addressed that topic during an appearance on J.J. Redick‘s podcast, “The Old Man and the Three.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Clippers#Nba Championship#The La Clippers#The Oklahoma City Thunder#Warriors
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Blake Griffin ‘pissed off’ with the story about him not dunking in his last season in Detroit

In his last season with the Detroit Pistons, Blake Griffin wasn’t his usual self and the narrative behind him not dunking for more than a year apparently pissed him off. The Brooklyn Nets star was only able to play for 18 games in his last season with the Pistons in the shortened 2019-2020 season after a series of surgeries in his knee slowed the athletic forward down.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Blake Griffin paid respects to late Norm Macdonald with press conference video

The internet on Tuesday filled with memories and favorite clips of Norm Macdonald, the beloved comedian who died at the age of 61 following a battle with cancer. Six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin was among those to show respect to Macdonald. He shared a video clip of a question Macdonald once asked him at a press conference. Griffin, who was with the LA Clippers at the time, called it his “favorite press conference moment ever.”
NBA
FanSided

LA Clippers: 3 new players that will thrill fans all season long

The LA Clippers added some really nice pieces this offseason, both in terms of typical offseason transactions, as well as draft picks. The team’s going to be nice next year, and I really don’t care what the national pundits are claiming about our team. The roster has so many of the same players we had last year, but the new faces are going to provide very much to our squad.
NBA
Detroit Sports Nation

Blake Griffin puts Detroit Pistons fans on blast

When Blake Griffin was acquired by the Detroit Pistons during the 2017-2018 season, most fans welcomed him with open arms, despite the fact that he had an absurd contract. Then, during the 2018-2019 season, even some of the haters jumped on board as Griffen averaged a career-high 24.5 points per game for the Pistons and he was named an NBA All-Star.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

LA Clippers: 3 goals for Reggie Jackson to become an All-Star next year

Reggie Jackson was outstanding last postseason, and is looking to have a huge campaign with the team that he credited to “saving” him. Jackson has been a quality player in this league for a while now, and really proved himself and erased all doubt this past postseason. Jackson looked outstanding,...
NBA
Yardbarker

Blake Griffin Had Strong Words For Detroit Pistons Fans: "The 2018-19 Season... I Was An All-Star, All-NBA, I Dunked A Few Times, Played In The Playoffs Injured, But Yeah... I'd Hate Me Too Detroit."

Blake Griffin is now on the Brooklyn Nets, after securing a buyout from the Detroit Pistons last season. While that was undoubtedly a good move for his career, the manner of his exit upset some Detroit Pistons fans, who felt as though he gave up on the franchise and played poorly to get a buyout.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Blake Griffin & JJ Redick Clear The Air On Clippers Failures

During the early and mid-2010s, the Lob City Los Angeles Clippers were supposed to be the next big dynasty. With Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan on the team, there was this sense that they could go all the way and win multiple titles. In the end, that's not what happened as the team never even made it past the second round. Their biggest failure came in 2015 as the team gave up a 3-1 series lead to the Houston Rockets, all while blowing a massive lead in the fourth quarter in Game 6.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Nets star Kevin Durant’s scary ability Blake Griffin hasn’t seen from other stars

At this stage of his career, Blake Griffin probably has nothing but a championship in sight. He’s fortunate Kevin Durant is by his side in this journey. The Brooklyn Nets veteran was a guest on JJ Redick’s “The Old Man & The Three” podcast, where he sang big praises for his superstar teammate. “It’s not […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant’s scary ability Blake Griffin hasn’t seen from other stars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
chatsports.com

Blake Griffin admits he was irked by no-dunk count

We were among the offenders... Can he still dunk? For reference, Blake hasn’t dunked in an NBA game in 464 days (and counting!). That’s what we wrote back on March 20. One day later... And it turns out, Griffin was irked by all that talk about dunk-less days, as he...
NBA
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
604
Followers
555
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

Comments / 0

Community Policy