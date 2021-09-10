CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
636 Waverley by Hayes Group Architects

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis mixed-use building in Silicon Valley gracefully encompasses both work and play. Hayes Group Architects drew on a series of innovative solutions to reimagine mixed-use architecture in Palo Alto. This net-zero, fully sustainable project encompasses a four-story building with commercial spaces on the first and second floors and apartment units that span the third and fourth floors. A ribbon of zigzagging concrete not only adds visual interest and weather protection, but it also separates the programmatic elements of the structure. The residential spaces have walls of glass that open onto rooftop terraces.

The Alley House by Todot Architects & Partners

A Narrow Alleyway that Leads to the Doorstep of My House. A narrow alleyway in the neighborhood of Seoul City leads to the “Alley House”. The Alley House creates no boundary between the streets and itself. The alleyway extends to the doorstep of every unit in the building. It is one building, but, at the same time, is a group of stacked individual houses linked by alley-like stairs.
Architects’ House by Open AD

Team: Zane Tetere – Sulce, Kristaps Sulcs, Dins Vecans. A home in Riga designed by architects for their own use. Located in a wooded neighbourhood. The architects meticulously planned the placement of the house on the plot of land to integrate the old birch trees in the landscape. Every window is placed to make the most of the surroundings and connect the interior with the nature outdoors.
Garden House / Baracco+Wright Architects

Text description provided by the architects. This experimental and ‘sometimes’ house on Boon Wurrung land was conceived through the inclusion of it in the repair of the site’s ecosystem. Its architecture is one of the relationships that revisit the project of a theory of space, this time in the terms of its physical place and the life supported there. It is made with a mix of industrialized elements (the steel frame) and handmade (timber frame) without concern with itself and modes of making. The thinnest of physical boundaries (perhaps fabric is thinner), polycarbonate sheet, maintains transparency otherwise displaced by a building for the sustaining of life, rather than architecture’s own terms of the material theory of transparency.
When Architects Design Boats

Boats offer delightful distractions for a surprisingly large number of architects. So many in fact, that there seems to be something about boats that appeals specifically to those trained in architecture. Perhaps it has to do with the challenge of overcoming the static condition of terrestrial construction and gravity, boats’...
The Dwell 24: Cassius Castings

At Cassius Castings, founder Thomas Musca makes furniture that pushes the boundaries of concrete. Thomas Musca, the founder of Cassius Castings, has a fascination with concrete. In 2019, the Cornell architecture grad began experimenting with glass fiber–reinforced concrete furnishings inspired by John Lautner’s Sheats-Goldstein residence and 20th-century Soviet brutalism, both quintessential examples of "concrete forms highlighted by poetic vacancies," Musca says.
A Trailblazing Aluminum Prefab Will Soon Woo U.S. Buyers

Mexico City’s Taller Aragonés debuts the Pi Home, an energy-efficient modular home that can be assembled in just 45 days. On a wooded hillside in the Mexico City colonia of Bosques de las Lomas, Taller Aragonés has erected a prototype of the Pi Home to showcase its ingenious, fully customizable modular construction system. The prefab comes flat-packed in boxes and can be assembled in 45 days without the help of heavy machinery.
Eamonn Parke joins COLE Architects

COLE Architects has welcomed Eamonn Parke as an architectural intern. He joins COLE with five years of architectural experience and is working on pursuing his architecture license. Parke is a master of architecture graduate from the University of Idaho.
An architect and an heiress leave their mark on Springfield

Growing up in Chicago gave me access to several of Frank Lloyd Wright homes in the Midwest. I learned to appreciate the architect’s style and to value his vision for creating buildings that are tied to the natural world. Wright is undoubtedly America’s most famous architect, and he is also...
7 Wonders Architects Announced

7 Wonders fans have a lot to look forward to thanks to a new announcement by Asmodee Publishing and Repos Productions. A brand new standalone entry of the series is coming called 7 Wonders Architects. In an official press release by the publisher, the game will be a more streamlined...
The Dwell 24: Studio Beson

Studio Beson founder, Gregory Beson, harnesses his early experience as a woodworker to create thoughtful, one-of-a kind furniture. Brooklyn’s Gregory Beson began his career as an apprentice woodworker, learning the trade on renovation and restoration projects in New England. But he started making furniture as a way to create more intimate relationships between objects and their eventual owners. "Every stick of walnut is different, so every table I make is different—the client gets a special table…their table," he says.
Fentress Architects

Fentress Architects is a global design firm that passionately pursues the creation of sustainable and iconic architecture. Together with its clients, Fentress creates inspired design to improve the human environment. Founded by Curtis Fentress in 1980, the firm has designed $43 billion of architectural projects worldwide, visited by more than 650 million people each year. Fentress is a dynamic learning organization, driven to grow its ability to design, innovate, and exceed client expectations. The firm has been honored with more than 550 distinctions for design excellence and innovation. Connect with Fentress on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, or at www.fentressarchitects.com.
Self-sustaining solar house on wheels wants to soak up the Sun

The creators of a new “self-sustaining house on wheels” are hoping their strange-looking project will help spark interest in solar vehicles. The vehicle, called the Stella Vita, was made by Eindhoven University of Technology students. Solar Team Eindhoven's 22 members previously created a smaller solar-powered family car called the Stella...
Small Bathroom Remodel Ideas And Inspiring Designs

Small rooms have a charm of their own because they present a challenge. Given the limited amount of space you have to make smart choices when furnishing and decorating such an area. With that in mind, today we’re checking out some small bathroom remodel ideas to see what can be...
'We Turn Vans into Tiny Homes'

Our basic tiny home van layout includes a bathroom, a fully functional kitchen, bedroom and living space. But some people like to add roof racks or hammocks, or they want mood lighting.
An Old Brick House in Spain Becomes a Light-Filled Family Home

The renovation by miniArquitectura keeps the home’s charm intact, but creates opened-up spaces with a material palette to match. After purchasing a Valencian orchard house—known regionally as a barraca—a young family contacted local architecture firm miniArquitectura to turn it into their dream home. As it was, the structure, which is situated on a street lined with pine trees in the town of Godella, had a number of charming features. But the interiors, and particularly the bedrooms, were quite dark.
5 major developments changing west Charlotte

A stretch of west Charlotte just outside of Uptown is witnessing a wave of new development. What’s happening: West Charlotte neighborhoods near uptown, like Wesley Heights and Seversville, are seeing an influx of investment, particularly in rehabbing old industrial buildings. Tuckaseegee and West Morehead Street are experiencing some of the most dramatic changes. Some of […] The post 5 major developments changing west Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
