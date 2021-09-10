636 Waverley by Hayes Group Architects
This mixed-use building in Silicon Valley gracefully encompasses both work and play. Hayes Group Architects drew on a series of innovative solutions to reimagine mixed-use architecture in Palo Alto. This net-zero, fully sustainable project encompasses a four-story building with commercial spaces on the first and second floors and apartment units that span the third and fourth floors. A ribbon of zigzagging concrete not only adds visual interest and weather protection, but it also separates the programmatic elements of the structure. The residential spaces have walls of glass that open onto rooftop terraces.www.dwell.com
