Union Rescue Mission's new downtown shelter will 'move the needle' on homeless outreach

Grand Valley Catholic Outreach took a major step forward this week in securing the final parcels of land it will need to construct its Mother Teresa House Project. On Wednesday the Grand Junction City Council voted to reimburse Catholic Outreach $550,000 for the purchase of 347 and 339 Ute Ave. These parcels are just west of the lot on the corner of Ute Avenue and Fourth Street that the city purchased and gave to Catholic Outreach in late 2020.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO