National manufacturer to expand area plant with $7.3M project

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to jobs and unemployment data released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, Maryland gained 11,900 jobs in August and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.9%. The Maryland Department of Labor said it’s the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2021. The department said the state has gained a total of 65,900 jobs in 2021. The sector that has had the most growth is the Professional and Services Sector, with 3,600 new jobs. Both the Financial Activities and Information sectors decreased by 400 and 100 jobs, respectively.

