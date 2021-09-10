CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National manufacturer to expand area plant with $7.3M project

By Jason Thomas
Louisville Business First
Louisville Business First
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The project, which received $2.5 million in performance-based tax credits, is expected to create 60 full-time jobs.

