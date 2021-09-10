Sarah Paulson, Paris Hilton, and Alan Cumming Celebrate Fashion Week at Saks’s L’Avenue
After hosting The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards on Thursday night, Alan Cumming made his way to a party where he was unexpectedly being fêted. In a corner at L’Avenue, the bar and restaurant on the ninth floor of the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship, Cumming was stopped for selfies by fans, including one who noted that the actor’s role as a villain in Spy Kids made him a millennial icon. Wearing a jauntily cut gray wool Todd Snyder suit, Cumming chatted with his husband, Grant Shaffer, and they both relished the fact that they were far from their nature-bound abode in the Catskills.www.vanityfair.com
