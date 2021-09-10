CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Sarah Paulson, Paris Hilton, and Alan Cumming Celebrate Fashion Week at Saks’s L’Avenue

By Erin Vanderhoo f
Vanity Fair
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter hosting The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards on Thursday night, Alan Cumming made his way to a party where he was unexpectedly being fêted. In a corner at L’Avenue, the bar and restaurant on the ninth floor of the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship, Cumming was stopped for selfies by fans, including one who noted that the actor’s role as a villain in Spy Kids made him a millennial icon. Wearing a jauntily cut gray wool Todd Snyder suit, Cumming chatted with his husband, Grant Shaffer, and they both relished the fact that they were far from their nature-bound abode in the Catskills.

www.vanityfair.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Newly-Engaged Kate Hudson Is Pretty in Pink at 2021 Met Gala

The 42-year-old actress stunned as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday for the extravagant event, just hours after announcing her engagement. For fashion's biggest night, Hudson wore a light pink bralette with a matching skirt and stunning feathered coat by Michael Kors. She also rocked exquisite jewels by Lorraine and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hollywood Life

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Crop Halter Top In Swarovski Campaign Photo

Model behavior! Lourdes Leon rocks a green crop halter top and jewelry in a new campaign for Swarovski. Lourdes Leon is the new face of Swarovski! The model, 24, and daughter of Madonna stars in a shoot for the jewelry company’s upcoming Collection II campaign, which seeks to “serve as a platform for representation of people from all cultures and orientations.” See the photo HERE.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Cumming
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Tommy Dorfman
Person
Linda Tripp
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Kim Petras
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Chloé Zhao
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Has a Princess Moment in Sparkly Gown and Metallic Platforms for America’s Got Talent Finale

Sofia Vergara looked straight from a fairytale for the “America’s Got Talent” finale at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.. While hitting the red carpet on Wednesday night, the “Modern Family” actress stepped out in a gown by Berta NYC. Crafted from nude tulle and sparkly silver sequins, the strapless number featured a sweetheart neckline and midi-length skirt. Vergara and stylist Rhonda Spies elevated her look’s glamour with a sparkly bangle, rings and drop earrings from Xivkarats, Dena Kemp and Beladora Jewelry. Her ensemble was complete with classic red lipstick. For footwear, Vergara chose a pair of platform heels. The metallic gold...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

How Hunter Schafer Slipped into an Alien Alter-Ego for the 2021 Met Gala

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “A little bit of late ’90s grunge, a pinch of playful dystopian sci-fi, and just a sprinkle of romantic horror”—that’s how makeup artist Sandy Ganzer describes the otherworldly vision that was Hunter Schafer at the 2021 Met gala. The look was miles away from other interpretations of the evening’s American mood, including hits of denim and western wear along with classic codes of Hollywood glamour. But in this nation that has given us Alien and a bullet-dodging Keanu Reeves and the theoretical license to escape our known realities for the unknown (whether that’s Earth’s gravity by way of a billionaire space race or the constraints of gender)—well, it’s safe to say that Schafer was right on theme.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Wears Tiger-Print Dress & Black Pumps At New York Fashion Week

Nicky Hilton walked on the wild side during a New York Fashion Week event on Friday night. The 37-year-old wore a tiger-print shift dress with a flounce skirt that stopped just above her knees. The recent FN cover star paired the bold frock with minimal accessories, such as basic black pumps and a small top handle bag. To add a little glamour, she wore a statement cuff with multi-colored jewels on her right wrist. Hilton has been making the rounds at fashion week. Nicky joined her sister Paris at L’Avenue, Saks’ two-floor restaurant, where Paris entertained as the night’s house DJ. She played...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#British Royal Family#Saks#The Saks Fifth Avenue#American Crime Story
Vanity Fair

Regina King Couldn’t Wait to Hang With Michael Kors at the 2021 Met Gala

There was a lot to anticipate at the 2021 Met gala, but for Regina King, she was most excited to spend time with Michael Kors. “I’m looking forward to hanging out with Michael. I like people who love to laugh and aren’t afraid to make fun of themselves,” she told Vanity Fair hours before taking to the Met gala red carpet in an ensemble from the designer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Janet Mock’s Met Gala 2021 Look by Valentino Was Inspired by Light Reflecting Off Water

All products featured on Vanity Fair are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The story of Janet Mock and the ethereal Valentino dress she wore to the Met gala on Monday night actually starts a few years ago. In one of her first meetings with her stylist, Jason Bolden, he said he thought she was definitely a “Valentino girl.” In a recent interview, Mock said she didn’t know what he meant at the time but now, three ad campaigns and a few show-stopping red carpet looks later, she is all about it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vanity Fair

Hailee Steinfeld Wore a Swirling Vortex of Upcycled Ocean Plastic to the 2021 Met Gala

In honor of the 2021 Met gala on Monday Night, Hailee Steinfeld took Instagram followers on a trip down memory lane, posting all the previous looks she’d worn to fashion’s biggest night out: there’s the 2011 Stella McCartney high-low dress, the 2014 Prabal Gurung tuxedo-y ballgown, and of course, 2019’s Viktor & Rolfe “No Photos Please” confection in tulle. For her tenth year attending fashion’s biggest night out, the 24-year-old actress and singer debuted the Iris van Herpen Magnetosphere Dress alongside a chic blonde bob and freshly bleached eyebrows.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Gives a Lesson in Styling Socks With Sandals on the Set of ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw embraced the socks with “ugly” sandals trend on the set of “And Just Like That.”  The “Sex and the City”-reebot actress was spotted yesterday sporting a beige loose-fitting blouse that featured multiple pleats and a baby pink flowy skirt. For footwear, Parker donned a pair of gray sandals that incorporated a medium brown cork sole that provides a nice contrast with the toned-down color palette of the look. She teamed the sandals with white socks that had splashes of yellow on the toe and heel. The socks and sandals trend has become a mainstay style within the fashion...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Mary-Kate Olsen and Her Horse, Iowa Van Het Polderhof, Rank High in Rome

Mary-Kate Olsen jumped her way to an impressive third-place ranking during an equestrian event in Rome on Saturday, as reported by Britain’s Daily Mail. The 35-year-old co-star of Full House, Passport To Paris, and Beastly competed in the Longines Global Champions Tour, a serious equestrian occasion, not merely an affair for celebs who want to horse around.
ANIMALS
WWD

Celebrities at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022: See the Photos

Click here to read the full article. Celebrities have returned to New York Fashion Week like they never left. So far, fashion week has witnessed A-list celebrities attend some of the biggest parties and shows in New York. Names like Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner have stepped onto the scenes, with the former two returning for the first time since giving birth, while Jenner is pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott.More from WWDPrivate Policy RTW Spring 2022Victor Glemaud RTW Spring 2022Front Row at Tory Burch RTW Spring 2022 The Bulgari B.zero1 party at the Standard Hotel featured faces...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy