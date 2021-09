Fantasy football was wild in Week 1, but there is a real opportunity in Week 2 to lean into some of the players who faltered to make a killing. Running backs actually got off to a better start in 2021 than they did last season. Actually having a training camp and a preseason definitely helped the running backs build some momentum. In 2020, only three running backs ran for over 100 yards in Week 1. This past Sunday, five running backs broke the century mark. Not many people had Melvin Gordon or Elijah Mitchell in their starting lineups, but they do now.

