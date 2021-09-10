CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Rules Apple Can't Force Developers To Use Its In-App Payment System

By Bill Galluccio
 8 days ago
The ruling is a victory for Epic Games, which sued Apple over its app store policies.

CNET

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: All the big rumored differences between Apple's phones

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, could be on its way for a Sept. 14 reveal at Apple's next big event. The hyped-up phone is expected to have a few new features, an updated design and some camera upgrades, but how will it compare to last year's model? Depending on your personal smartphone wishlist and budget, the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3 could be best for you. But, if you're pumped to get your hands on the newest from Apple, the iPhone 13 could be the way to go.
CELL PHONES
IBTimes

Gaming Stocks Skyrocket, Apple Drops After Judge's Order To Loosen App Payment System

Gaming developer AppLovin's stock skyrocketed over 10% after a California judge ordered Apple to loosen control of in-app purchases. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers' ruling on Epic Games’ antitrust case banned Apple, which takes up to 30% of revenue from its in-app sales, from restricting developers from including "external links or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms."
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Epic v. Apple: Judge rules Apple can't prohibit developers from linking to external purchase options

What just happened? The judge presiding over the case between Epic Games and Apple just issued a permanent injunction against Apple that will come as a major blow to how it runs the App Store. While the court didn't decide entirely in Epic's favor, it still represents a win for the company, which has already tried to act on a similar decision made recently in South Korea.
LAW
WRAL News

Judge Orders Apple to Ease Restrictions on App Developers

A federal judge Friday struck a serious blow to Apple’s control of its app store, giving companies a way to avoid handing Apple a cut of their app sales and potentially upending a $100 billion online market. Apple counts on revenue from its app store to fuel its expansive profits,...
TECHNOLOGY
wpr.org

Judge Rules Apple Must Change Its Tightly Controlled App Store

A federal judge ordered Apple on Friday to crack open the tightly controlled App Store and "steer" people using apps to payment methods other than Apple's own processer, which usually collects a 30% commission on app purchases. The decision, by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is a major blow...
TECHNOLOGY
washingtonnewsday.com

A US judge has ordered Apple to relax its grip on app payments.

A US judge has ordered Apple to relax its grip on app payments. A US judge weakened Apple’s control over its App Store payment system on Friday, a blow to the global tech giant spurred by an antitrust lawsuit with Epic Games, the producer of Fortnite. Apple will no longer...
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Critics warn of Apple, Google 'chokepoint' repression

The global dominance of tech giants serves as a convenient online chokepoint for authoritarian governments to crack down on dissent or rig elections, critics of Apple and Google said Friday. "As long as Apple maintains a stranglehold over what software millions of people (use)... the App Store will continue to be a convenient chokepoint for government censorship and crackdowns on dissent," said Evan Greer, director of digital advocacy group Fight for the Future.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

How long might it take to resolve the Epic-Apple case? Expect a legal marathon

"Both sides have good issues for appeal. Epic challenging market definition and procompetitive justifications found by the Court, and Apple challenging the state law injunction and perhaps the market definition," antitrust lawyer Paul Swanson told MarketWatch. He expects Epic's appeal to "roll on at least another 18 months in the Ninth Circuit, and then we’ll see whether there’s a tight legal issue teed up for the Supreme Court," he added.
BUSINESS
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

iPhone 13 release date, price, features and leaks

Although we're still about a month away from the release of the iPhone 13 series, there have been more than enough leaks to reveal what we can expect from Apple's 2021 smartphone line-up. Below is everything we know about the iPhone 13 so far, updated daily. Jump to section:. Latest...
CELL PHONES
