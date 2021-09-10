GRAM Offers Meijer Free Tuesdays and Thursdays
The Grand Rapids Art Museum will continue its Meijer Free Tuesdays and Meijer Free Thursday Nights program through now to Dec. 30, 2021. GRAM began this offer on Aug. 5 as COVID-19 restrictions continued to ease throughout the country. This opportunity is part of the free and reduced admissions programs offered by the museum to Grand Rapids residents. The series also offers EBT cardholders free admission (must present card at the front desk) with up to three guests.thecollegiatelive.com
Comments / 0