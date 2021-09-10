CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAM Offers Meijer Free Tuesdays and Thursdays

By Anthony Clark Jr.
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grand Rapids Art Museum will continue its Meijer Free Tuesdays and Meijer Free Thursday Nights program through now to Dec. 30, 2021. GRAM began this offer on Aug. 5 as COVID-19 restrictions continued to ease throughout the country. This opportunity is part of the free and reduced admissions programs offered by the museum to Grand Rapids residents. The series also offers EBT cardholders free admission (must present card at the front desk) with up to three guests.

thecollegiatelive.com

