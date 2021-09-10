Inequality Has Cost The Economy Nearly $23 Trillion Since 1990. It's Hurting Your Company, Too
A new study shows that racial and ethnic discrimination is holding back the economy--and likely has affected your company. A report published Thursday by nonpartisan think tank The Brookings Institution found that racial and ethnic inequality cost the U.S. economy about $22.9 trillion between 1990 and 2019. Earnings gaps and differences in employment rates, among other factors, have played a role.www.inc.com
