Inequality Has Cost The Economy Nearly $23 Trillion Since 1990. It's Hurting Your Company, Too

A new labor trend dubbed as “ghosting coasting” has posed a difficult challenge for U.S. restaurateurs and other employers already bogged down with a staffing shortage. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta said in its most recent roundup of economic trends that “retention” continues to be a problem for companies, Insider reported. “Restauranteurs noted concerns over ‘ghosting coasting,’ where a new hire works for a few days and moves on to the next restaurant without notice before they are let go due to lack of skills,” the Atlanta Fed said.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO