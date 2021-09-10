DraftKings Daily Fantasy Soccer Helper for 9/11/21
Arsenal (-210) +350 Norwich (+550) Man Utd (-550) +600 Newcastle (+1300) Leicester City (+490) +300 Man City (-170) Cristiano Ronaldo ($9,200): Ronaldo has made his return to Manchester United, and he could make his season debut on Saturday against Newcastle. Adding a 36-year-old doesn’t often change a team's dynamic too much, but Ronaldo is no average 36-year-old. He led Serie A with 29 goals last season. We saw Edinson Cavani be productive starting up front for United last season, and Ronaldo can play the same role, just in a more ruthless and efficient way.www.numberfire.com
Comments / 0