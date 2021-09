If you are allowed near a stove in South Louisiana then you will be required at some point to cut up an onion. We use onions in just about everything we cook here in this part of the world. Onions along with bell peppers and celery make up the Cajun Trinity. And just like you want the Holy Trinity in your life you're going to want the Cajun Trinity in your dishes.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO