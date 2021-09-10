Book World: After the past few years, a scholar of race relations says he's less optimistic
- - - "Say It Loud!: On Race, Law, History, and Culture" is Randall Kennedy's latest contribution to his sophisticated body of work documenting the race problem in the United States. First a note of caution for readers familiar with James Brown's influential song: Despite its title, "Say It Loud" isn't a book about Black pride. Indeed, in a chapter devoted to the topic, Kennedy tells us that, strictly speaking, Brown's memorable proclamation - "I'm Black and I'm proud" - is problematic because we should not feel pride in something we inherit. Just as it is inappropriate for the rich to feel pride in their inherited wealth, so too is it inappropriate for anyone to feel pride in their inherited race. Personal achievement, he posits, is the correct token for pride.www.lmtonline.com
Comments / 0