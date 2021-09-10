CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Some Jefferson Parish schools won’t open until October. See the full return schedule here.

By Victoria Cristina
wgno.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMETAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On Friday, September 10, Jefferson Parish Schools announced its tentative timeline for reopening schools following the impact of Hurricane Ida. Louisiana’s largest school system is planning a tiered reopening based on when schools are deemed safe for students and employees. The first day for students at tier 1 schools is planned for September 20, tier 2 schools September 24, and tier 3 schools October 1.

