Some Jefferson Parish schools won’t open until October. See the full return schedule here.
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — On Friday, September 10, Jefferson Parish Schools announced its tentative timeline for reopening schools following the impact of Hurricane Ida. Louisiana’s largest school system is planning a tiered reopening based on when schools are deemed safe for students and employees. The first day for students at tier 1 schools is planned for September 20, tier 2 schools September 24, and tier 3 schools October 1.wgno.com
