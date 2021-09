The trailer for the Steven Spielberg-directed remake of the Oscar-winning original musical, West Side Story has officially been released. The two-minute trailer shows off the remake of the classic story based on the original Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim musical. This isn't the first time we've gotten a look at the Steven Spielberg remake as the first teaser premiered at the Academy Awards back in April. West Side Story casts Baby Driver lead, Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as the movie's two leads, Tony and Maria. They fall for each other in a classic forbidden love story with the fierce rivalries Jets and Sharks in between them set in 1957 New York.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO