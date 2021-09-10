CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs, Texas Tech University team up for marketing partnership

By Charles Goldman
 8 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have become increasingly popular in Lubbock, Texas since Patrick Mahomes’ NFL debut. Mahomes, of course, attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock and his stardom has brought plenty of attention to the school.

There’s been an unspoken partnership in the Chiefs, Texas Tech and Lubbock when it comes to supporting Mahomes in his NFL career. Now, the Chiefs and Texas Tech have taken steps to make a more official partnership.

According to our friends at the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, Texas Tech and the Chiefs are teaming up for an advertising and social media campaign this season. The goal: To increase the visibility of Texas Tech University as a premier destination for higher education.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with the Kansas City Chiefs to expand the reach of the Texas Tech brand,” said Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech president, via the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal. “The Chiefs organization and their superstar quarterback, Texas Tech’s own Patrick Mahomes, have a reputation for excellence and a global audience of die-hard fans. This fall, when you tune into a Chiefs broadcast, you will see Texas Tech, the Double T and our story out there for the entire world to see.”

Beginning during the Chiefs’ game against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday, fans will be able to spot Texas Tech features throughout Arrowhead Stadium. They’ll have placements on ribbons throughout the stadium. Fans will notice the phrase, “Kick off your career at Texas Tech” on the video board at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. There will also be social, digital and radio advertising for Texas Tech sponsored by the Chiefs throughout the season.

This is a unique and exciting partnership for the Chiefs, Texas Tech and for Mahomes. The star quarterback is slowly bringing all of his worlds together under the Chiefs’ umbrella.

