The Latest: US Open men's semis start, again with Medvedev

 8 days ago
US Open Tennis Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after scoring a point against Botic Van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) (Elise Amendola)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

The men's semifinals have started at the U.S. Open, with Daniil Medvedev playing in them for the third straight year.

The No. 2 seed from Russia is on the court against No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian man to make a U.S. Open semifinal.

Medvedev reached the final in 2019, losing to Rafael Nadal in five sets. He was beaten in straight sets by eventual champion Dominic Thiem in last year's semifinals.

The winner will play top-seeded Novak Djokovic or No. 4 Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

2:50 p.m.

Coco Gauff and Caty McNally advanced to their first Grand Slam women’s doubles title match when one of their U.S. Open semifinal opponents stopped playing and left the court in a wheelchair with a leg injury.

Luisa Stefani landed awkwardly near the net during a first-set tiebreaker, collapsed to the ground and was unable to continue. She and Gabriela Dabrowski were leading the tiebreaker 2-1 when the semifinal was halted.

Gauff called seeing what happened “heartbreaking” and said: “I don’t want to win a match like this. ... I just wish her the best.”

The American duo of Gauff and McNally will face Zhang Shuai of China and 2011 U.S. Open singles champion Sam Stosur of Australia in the doubles final.

Gauff is 17 and McNally is 19, adding to the teenage theme of the women's tournament at Flushing Meadows.

Emma Raducanu, 18, faces Leylah Fernandez, 19, in the singles final Saturday.

2:10 p.m.

Rajeev Ram of the U.S. and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain have won the U.S. Open men's doubles championship for their second Grand Slam title as a team.

The fourth-seeded duo of Ram and Salisbury beat the seventh-seeded pair of Jamie Murray of Britain and Bruno Soares of Brazil 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday.

Ram and Salisbury add this trophy to the one they earned at the 2020 Australian Open. They were the runners-up at Melbourne Park this year.

Murray, whose younger brother Andy won three major singles championships, and Soares won two Grand Slam titles together in men's doubles in 2016, including the U.S. Open.

Soares also won the doubles at Flushing Meadows last year, when his partner was Mate Pavic.

12:30 p.m.

The men's doubles final has started a busy day at the U.S. Open that Novak Djokovic hopes to end with his Grand Slam hopes intact.

The No. 1 seed faces No. 4 Alexander Zverev under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the second men's semifinal. If Djokovic wins, he will be one victory away from a men's-record 21st major title, along with the first calendar-year Grand Slam by a man since Rod Laver in 1969.

The first semifinal in the afternoon has No. 2 Daniil Medvedev against No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime, the first Canadian man to reach the last four in the U.S. Open.

They play after the completion of the men's doubles final, which has the fourth-seeded team of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury against No. 7 Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares.

The women's doubles semifinals also are Friday, with American teenagers Coco Gauff and Caty McNally playing in one of them.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

