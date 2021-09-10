CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

More than $20 million in Brunswick COVID-19 funding headed for sewer and water projects

 8 days ago

Sep. 10—Brunswick County will spend the bulk of its $27.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding on water and sewer projects. Brunswick County Commissioners this week approved draft guidelines for how their ARPA allocation will be spent, with $13.5 million dedicated to Stories expanding or replacing its water and sewer infrastructure, including cyber-security upgrades.

