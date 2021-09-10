CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby points to 'relative certainty' of CFP expansion during conference realignment

By Rolando Rosa
saturdaytradition.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas and Oklahoma are eventually leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, which resulted in the conference formally inviting four schools on Sept. 10. During Friday’s announcement, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby admitted he is still of the belief that the College Football Playoff will be expanding its current four-team format. Bowlsby told ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg that the playoff expansion is a “relative certainty.”

saturdaytradition.com

Texas State
Oklahoma State
heartlandcollegesports.com

Bob Bowlsby Suggests Big 12 Could Expand to ’20 or 24 Teams’

It was a historic week for the Big 12 Conference, but according to commissioner Bob Bowlsby, there could be more to come. A lot more. On Friday, the Big 12 Conference officially welcomed in four new members in BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston. It capped off a tumultuous several weeks that started with Oklahoma and Texas shockingly announcing their plans to leave the Big 12 for the SEC. And after weeks of speculation wondering what the future would hold for the Big 12, the conference was able to keep itself in tact and bring new teams into the fold.
WVNews

Big 12 expansion becomes official

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — You might say Bob Bowlsby was feeling a little bit giddy when he was a media call with BYU, one of four schools he had recruited to join — no, make that save — what has been perceived to be a crumbling Big 12 Conference after the unexpected back door exits by both Oklahoma and Texas.
Adam Rittenberg
Bob Bowlsby
Andover Townsman

Bowlsby fills Big 12 holes created by Oklahoma, Texas departures

MORGANTOWN — You might say Bob Bowlsby was feeling a little bit giddy, which was why when he was on a media call with BYU, which is one of four schools he had recruited to join — no, make that save — what has been perceived to be a crumbling Big 12 Conference after the unexpected back door exits by both Oklahoma and Texas.
The Manhattan Mercury

Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor believes Big 12 can avoid financial shortfall amid conference realignment

As the Big 12 prepares to welcome four new schools to the conference in the coming years, Gene Taylor doesn’t expect things to get any easier. “I think it’ll be very competitive,” Taylor, Kansas State’s athletics director, said during halftime of the football team’s home opener at Bill Snyder Family Stadium last week versus Southern Illinois. “We’ll see. If you look at them right now, between the football programs but you also have the basketball programs, I think it’s going to be — I don’t want to say it’s going to be even more competitive, but it’s certainly going to be as competitive as it was.”
On3.com

Herschel Walker prepared to fight for Reggie Bush

Herschel Walker has Reggie Bush’s back. In an appearance on Big Noon Kickoff, the Georgia legend spoke about his belief that Bush deserves his Heisman Trophy back. “I enjoyed watching Reggie a great deal, and I’ll tell you what – I’m a big fan of Reggie Bush,” said Walker. “I’ve been saying I think Reggie Bush should get his Heisman back.
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
Fox Sports Radio

Former Alabama Football Star Found Dead

Former NFL player Keith McCants has reportedly passed away at 53 years old. An Associated Press report indicates that an overdose is the suspected cause of death. In an email sent to the Associated Press, officers said they arrived at McCants' Florida home at just after 5 a.m. on September 2. Shortly thereafter, McCants was pronounced dead.
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names his surprising second-best team in SEC West

Paul Finebaum has noticed Auburn’s hot start, with wins over Alabama State by a 62-0 score, and Akron, 60-10. He was asked during his regular weekly visit on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on WJOX in Birmingham, Alabama about which team is the second-best team in the SEC West so far this season.
