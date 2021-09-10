Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby points to 'relative certainty' of CFP expansion during conference realignment
Texas and Oklahoma are eventually leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, which resulted in the conference formally inviting four schools on Sept. 10. During Friday’s announcement, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby admitted he is still of the belief that the College Football Playoff will be expanding its current four-team format. Bowlsby told ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg that the playoff expansion is a “relative certainty.”saturdaytradition.com
