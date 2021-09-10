Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby points to 'relative certainty' of CFP expansion during conference realignment

As the Big 12 prepares to welcome four new schools to the conference in the coming years, Gene Taylor doesn’t expect things to get any easier. “I think it’ll be very competitive,” Taylor, Kansas State’s athletics director, said during halftime of the football team’s home opener at Bill Snyder Family Stadium last week versus Southern Illinois. “We’ll see. If you look at them right now, between the football programs but you also have the basketball programs, I think it’s going to be — I don’t want to say it’s going to be even more competitive, but it’s certainly going to be as competitive as it was.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO