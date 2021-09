After last Friday's deadline, leaders at LSU in Baton Rouge are moving to unenroll students who did not meet their COVID-19 vaccination protocols. Earlier this year, LSU leadership announced that they would be requiring students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 once a vaccine gained full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration. Once the Pfizer COVID vaccine was fully approved, the university informed students that they were moving forward with their COVID vaccine plans. This gave students a month to start their vaccine process, or file their paperwork to opt-out.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO