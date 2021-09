CITY OF RACINE – Free face masks will be available to the public at all Racine Fire Department (RFD) stations starting next Monday (Sept. 20). The city’s facial covering ordinance is back in effect to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Everyone above the age of 4 is expected to wear masks while they are indoor public spaces or using any form of public transportation. Additional information about the face coverings ordinance can be found here: https://www.racinecoronavirus.org/mask-ordinance/

RACINE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO