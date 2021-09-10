Hurricane Ida Recovery: Louisiana Elections Delayed; Edwards Addresses Death Toll
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed an executive order Thursday delaying the state’s fall elections into November due to the disruption caused by Hurricane Ida. Edwards said during a press conference Thursday afternoon that he made the decision to move the election date a month later — from Oct. 9 to Nov. 13 — because he was not confident the state would meet pre-election deadlines required by law.www.kedm.org
