Alice in Chains’ Jerry Cantrell Drops New Solo Song ‘Brighten’

By Lauryn Schaffner
96.5 The Rock
 9 days ago
Alice in Chains legend Jerry Cantrell has released another new solo song, the self-titled track from his upcoming album Brighten, and an accompanying video. "Brighten" follows "Atone," which Cantrell released back at the end of July. While "Atone" had a western edge to it, "Brighten" returns to Cantrell's traditional hard rock roots — and of course, is laced with a little bit of his iconic vocal harmonization.

#Rock And Roll
96.5 The Rock

96.5 The Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

