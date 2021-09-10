‘Jeopardy!’ Icon James Holzhauer Is Asking for Trouble By Saying Buccaneers Star Has Better Stiff Arm Than Derrick Henry

Legendary “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer isn’t one to hold back his thoughts and opinions when it comes to the wide world of sports.

The former “Jeopardy!” champion is a professional sports gambler and knows his stuff when it comes to sports. Last night, the National Football League opened its 2021 season with a thrilling nail-biter that came down to the final seconds. The game featured an all-out battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champs claimed victory by the most narrow of margins. The “Jeopardy!” icon greatly enjoyed watching the game between the Cowboys and Bucs. As he often does, he spent a good deal of the game providing his thoughts through social media. He put up a couple of tweets but one, in particular, seems to have Holzhauer in disagreement with NFL fans.

“Chris Godwin throws a better stiff arm than Derrick Henry,” the “Jeopardy!” whiz says. “Change my mind.”

While Holzhauer is obviously joking with this social media post, these can be interpreted as “fighting words” by some NFL fans. Derrick Henry, an All-Pro running back for the Tennessee Titans is considered to be the “stiff arm king” of today’s NFL. He is also thought by many to have the most potent stiff arm of all time. At 6’3″ and 250 pounds, Henry is much bigger than most other NFL running backs. He runs like a bull in a china shop and is also a load to bring down — even for larger defenders. His stiff arm move is as good as it gets in professional football. Take a look for yourself — The former “Jeopardy!” player may also want to rethink his opinion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wWJqRPOvlk

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Derrick Henry ‘VICIOUS’ Stiff Arms || HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wWJqRPOvlk)

Now, Chris Godwin, a wide receiver for the Tampa Buccaneers, has a decent stiff arm in his arsenal but nothing like Henry. In the social media post, it is likely that the “Jeopardy!” champ is referring to a controversial play from Thursday night’s game. The tape shows Godwin pushing off, or “stiff-arming,” a Dallas Cowboys defender. Despite the play looking like clear-cut pass interference, Godwin did not receive a penalty on the play. Godwin would finish the game with nine receptions, including one touchdown. He and fellow wideouts Antonio Brown and Mike Evans make up one of the league’s best group of pass-catchers. Throw tight end Rob Gronkowski in that group and you can see why Tom Brady will have an excellent season.

NFL fans and social media users were quick with replies to the “Jeopardy!” legend’s comments.

“Are you serious or joking?” a fan asks. “Henry is the master of stiff arm.”

Derrick Henry was a second-round pick by the Titans in 2016 and has been the team’s marquee player ever since. After rushing for more than 2,000 yards last season, Henry claimed the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award.