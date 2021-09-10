CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

‘Jeopardy!’ Icon James Holzhauer Is Asking for Trouble By Saying Buccaneers Star Has Better Stiff Arm Than Derrick Henry

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cmdjW_0bsLv0jD00

Legendary “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer isn’t one to hold back his thoughts and opinions when it comes to the wide world of sports.

The former “Jeopardy!” champion is a professional sports gambler and knows his stuff when it comes to sports. Last night, the National Football League opened its 2021 season with a thrilling nail-biter that came down to the final seconds. The game featured an all-out battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champs claimed victory by the most narrow of margins. The “Jeopardy!” icon greatly enjoyed watching the game between the Cowboys and Bucs. As he often does, he spent a good deal of the game providing his thoughts through social media. He put up a couple of tweets but one, in particular, seems to have Holzhauer in disagreement with NFL fans.

“Chris Godwin throws a better stiff arm than Derrick Henry,” the “Jeopardy!” whiz says. “Change my mind.”

While Holzhauer is obviously joking with this social media post, these can be interpreted as “fighting words” by some NFL fans. Derrick Henry, an All-Pro running back for the Tennessee Titans is considered to be the “stiff arm king” of today’s NFL. He is also thought by many to have the most potent stiff arm of all time. At 6’3″ and 250 pounds, Henry is much bigger than most other NFL running backs. He runs like a bull in a china shop and is also a load to bring down — even for larger defenders. His stiff arm move is as good as it gets in professional football. Take a look for yourself — The former “Jeopardy!” player may also want to rethink his opinion.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wWJqRPOvlk

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Derrick Henry ‘VICIOUS’ Stiff Arms || HD (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wWJqRPOvlk)

Now, Chris Godwin, a wide receiver for the Tampa Buccaneers, has a decent stiff arm in his arsenal but nothing like Henry. In the social media post, it is likely that the “Jeopardy!” champ is referring to a controversial play from Thursday night’s game. The tape shows Godwin pushing off, or “stiff-arming,” a Dallas Cowboys defender. Despite the play looking like clear-cut pass interference, Godwin did not receive a penalty on the play. Godwin would finish the game with nine receptions, including one touchdown. He and fellow wideouts Antonio Brown and Mike Evans make up one of the league’s best group of pass-catchers. Throw tight end Rob Gronkowski in that group and you can see why Tom Brady will have an excellent season.

NFL fans and social media users were quick with replies to the “Jeopardy!” legend’s comments.

“Are you serious or joking?” a fan asks. “Henry is the master of stiff arm.”

Derrick Henry was a second-round pick by the Titans in 2016 and has been the team’s marquee player ever since. After rushing for more than 2,000 yards last season, Henry claimed the NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Comments / 6

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Will Nick Torres Leave the Team in Season 19 After Bishop’s Exit?

Well, “NCIS” fans better keep their eyes peeled as Agent Nick Torres might be headed out the door after seeing Ellie Bishop leave as well. Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Torres on the long-running CBS drama, might be taking him in search of his flame, played by Emily Wickersham. She actually did leave the series after last season, so don’t expect to see Bishop return anytime soon.
TV SERIES
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....
NFL
The Spun

Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady’s Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
NFL
New York Post

Why Dak Prescott’s return was surreal for girlfriend Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
James Holzhauer
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Hello Magazine

Tom Brady shares photo of son Benjamin – and it is so sweet

Tom Brady is a doting father to three children, and on Friday he penned a heartwarming tribute to son Benjamin, 11, in an adorable post. The NFL star posted a beautiful snap from when Benjamin would have been one, which showed him embracing his young son in his arms and giving him a kiss on the cheek.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Shares Honest Admission On Facing The Cowboys

The NFL’s preseason is in the books and the regular season is right around the corner. For Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s time to get ready for the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. The reigning Super Bowl champions will take on America’s Team in the first game of the year on Thursday, Sept. 9.
NFL
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
thespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Bucs#Javascript#The Tampa Buccaneers#Wideouts#Titans
AOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFL
AOL Corp

Texans Have Reportedly Cut Former Cowboys Running Back

The Houston Texans are making some roster cuts ahead of the impending deadline to reduce to 80 players. Those cuts led them to release a onetime Dallas Cowboys running back. According to Aaron Wilson of TexansDaily, the Texans have cut running back Darius Jackson. The move comes just 12 days after the Texans signed him to their roster.
NFL
Popculture

NFL Team Reportedly Showing Interest in Cam Newton After Being Released by Patriots

Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday but could be with a new NFL team very soon. According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Dallas Cowboys will "do their due diligence" when it comes to Newton's availability. Jordan Schultz of ESPN then said the Cowboys will "begin exploring Newton" as a backup for Dak Prescott.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FanSided

Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Release Player Following Win Over The Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a roster move following the Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Tampa Bay announced on Friday afternoon that a first-year defensive player has been released. The Buccaneers are parting ways with first-year defensive back Chris Cooper. The first-year player performed well...
NFL
GOBankingRates

What Is Tom Brady’s Net Worth?

Superstar quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is preparing for the 22nd NFL season in a career of unparalleled awards and achievements. He also has quite an eye-popping net worth. Find...
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

211K+
Followers
22K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy