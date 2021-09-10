CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Board of Health approves resolution on wearing masks, social distancing

By Special to the Times
henrycountytimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Henry County Board of Health approved a resolution at its September 2 meeting encouraging citizens to take measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, by practicing social distancing and wearing masks. The action came as a result of the soaring number of positive COVID cases in the...

www.henrycountytimes.com

Comments / 1

Kathy Long
8d ago

THIS very thing brought Our Cases and Deaths Down Last Year at Covids Worse Then! WHY do ppl continue to say that it doesn't work ⁉️

Reply
2
