CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Sber opens registration for international AI Journey conference

dallassun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year's Artificial Intelligence Journey 2021, a DS/AI online conference and a key event of Russia's Year of Science and Technology, will be held on November 10?12, 2021. As was the case last year, the event will last for three days. On day one, experts will address business and AI development issues, the role of new technology in ESG and sustainable development, and will discuss how AI affects social life and economic sectors. A special track on AI ethics is scheduled. Day two, Science Day, will be dedicated to the latest AI solutions and will see the announcement of Sber AI products, an awards ceremony for the winners of the AI Journey Contest (an international online competition in DS and AI for adults), and an award ceremony for AIIJC (an international AI competition for children organized by Sber and AI Russia). On day three a conference for middle- and high-school children interested in DS and AI (AI Journey Junior) will be held.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
VentureBeat

3 traps companies should avoid in their AI journeys

This article was written by Bob Friday, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Juniper’s AI-Driven Enterprise Business. In a recent survey of 700 IT pros around the world, 95% said they believe their companies would benefit from embedding artificial intelligence (AI) into daily operations, products, and services, and 88% want to use AI as much as possible. When was the last time you heard that many people agree on anything?
TECHNOLOGY
ESA Blog Navigator

Virtual ESA Open Day registration now open

Registration for this year's virtual ESA Open Day is now open. This tenth annual ESA Open Day will take place on Sunday 3 October. With all ESA establishments taking part, the event will be open to attendees from around the globe. Participants will sign into a virtual auditorium, then choose which talks or events they attend in different virtual ‘rooms’.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

ZIF granted a US Patent for Streaming MIB Data using SNMP

ZIFTM (https://zif.ai/) has been granted yet another patent by the US Patent Office (Patent number US 10,986,213 B2) (Ref:USPTO link https://bit.ly/3ze8xDZ) in the field of Communication over Networks. The Discover module in ZIFTM deploys this patented method to collect data from the endpoints. This invention send MIB (Management Information Base) data from SNMP agents to an SNMP manager in the most efficient way by sending only differential data instead of the entire data.
TECHNOLOGY
securityintelligence.com

Starting Your AI Security Journey With Deep Learning

You’ve probably heard how using artificial intelligence (AI) can improve your cybersecurity — and how threat actors are using AI to launch attacks. You know that you need to use the same tools, if not better ones. AI security is about having the right tools, but also about having the right information.
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Schmidhuber
VentureBeat

Celebrating AI-infused talent management at the Eightfold conference

The gaps and limitations of applicant tracking systems (ATSs) and recruiting management systems (RMSs) are driving the development of new AI-infused approaches to modern talent management. Lessons learned from ATS and RTS limitations form the basis for new kinds of talent management platforms and systems at the same time as labor shortages surface in the wake of COVID-19.
TECHNOLOGY
dallassun.com

Pratima Education launches a first-of-its-kind app

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 19 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Incepted in the year 2000, Pratima Education is one of the leading institutes in Ahmedabad offering coaching for commerce and business administration (B.Com, M. Com, BBA, MBA). As a progressive measure, Pratima Education has launched its app that provides exclusive materials for commerce...
TECHNOLOGY
dallassun.com

Sirca celebrates Jashn-e-Rang with key partners

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sirca, one of the leading Italian and premium wood coatings brands in India hosted an event for its dealers and distributors family on September 13. The colorful event was carried out by following all COVID protocols, and the company hosted this program to spread...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Ai#Russia#Science And Technology#Ds Ai#Esg#Sber Ai#Aiijc#Swiss Ai#Idsia#The Neural Networks#Deep Learning Lab#Mipt#Adase#Skoltech#Cto#Teradata Lrb#Imperial College London#Usi Lugano#Ai Journey
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
techstartups.com

Former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden warns people not to use ExpressVPN. “If you’re an ExpressVPN customer, you shouldn’t be,” Snowden says

In July, former NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden sounded the alarm bell about how government agencies are using military-grade spyware to spy on citizens. As far back as 2018, the U.S. government and private companies around the world have been using Pegasus spyware developed by an Israeli cybersecurity startup NSO Group to spy on citizens’ cellphones.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
U.K.
Country
Netherlands
Entrepreneur

WHO gives date for the end of the Covid pandemic, but Bill Gates says he has the 'only solution' to end the crisis

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Many have speculated about when the Covid-19 health crisis that has the world in check since 2020 will end. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) gave an estimated date for the end of the pandemic . However, billionaire Bill Gates proposed what he considers the 'only solution' to end the coronavirus and future pandemics.
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
Thrillist

Scientists Just Accidentally Discovered the Most Northern Island in the World

A new Island just popped up off the Northern coast of Greenland. Scientists from Denmark and Switzerland who landed by helicopter on it in July originally believed it was Oodaaq Island. Months later, journalist Martin Breum, who had accompanied them on the exhibition, went back through his notes and realized the team had been about 80 miles North of Oodaaq.
SCIENCE
12tomatoes.com

Scientists Created Wagyu Beef Using A 3D-Printer

Japanese scientists have come up with quite the innovation and we cannot stop laughing at their ingenuity. Can you believe that these brilliant scientists managed to come up with a way to 3D print Waygu beef? It’s the type of sentence that you are going to have to read a few times before you can fathom it. Trust us on this one, though. A recent press release states that there is a team of researchers at Osaka University who are responsible for what has taken place here.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Bitcoin billionaires bet big on reviving woolly mammoths to combat climate change

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Four thousand years ago, woolly mammoths went extinct, and one of the planet’s most biodiverse habitats, the Mammoth Steppe, disappeared from the Arctic tundra. Harvard genetics professor George Church believes that bringing back these ancient...
SCIENCE
tucsonpost.com

Delegate registration for 52nd IFFI now open

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday announced that the delegate registration for the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is now open. The festival, which will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28 this year, is...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy