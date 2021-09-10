Slide show
A group of young adults from across the South Hills area had an important job this summer. This group of men helped the maintenance crew of Blessed Trinity Catholic Parish with manual labor, various construction projects and general upkeep of the parish grounds – which includes St. Albert the Great Church in Baldwin and St. Sylvester Church in Brentwood. St. Wendelin and St. Basil in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood are also part of Blessed Trinity Parish. The maintenance crew of the parish includes Jeff Jenney, Len Lis, Gene Werner and Phil Siar.messengerpaper.com
Comments / 0