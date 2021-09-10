CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Son Saint Broke His Arm in a ‘Few Places’ and She Is ‘Not OK’

By Tim McGovern
Life and Style Weekly
 8 days ago
Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Ouch! Kim Kardashian revealed that her son Saint West had broken his arm on her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 10.

Sharing a photo of Saint, 5, in a wheelchair, the reality star wrote, “Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I’m not OK.”

However, it seems that Saint was able to receive the medical care he needed because in the next photo shared to her Stories, Saint had a cast set on his injured arm. The mom of four wrote underneath the up-close snap, “Poor baby,” along with a pleading face emoji.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Recently, Kim shared some happier photos of her son, posting pictures of the two of them dressed in all black and looking straight out of The Matrix. While Kim wore a floor-length leather duster, a leather mini dress and thigh-high stilettos, Saint opted for black cargo pants, motorcross tactical gear and a pair of YEEZY 450s.

Kim simply captioned the photo with two black ninja emoji.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Saint’s injury comes amid a whirlwind year for Kim, 40, and her estranged husband, Kanye West.

In February, Life & Style confirmed Kim filed for divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

Prior to their breakup, a source told In Touch the couple had “been leading separate lives for well over a year” and that the Skims founder was “in talks with lawyers.”

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Recently, reconciliation rumors started surfacing after Kim appeared at numerous Donda listening parties with Saint and her other children whom she shares with the rapper: North, 8, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. However, a source told In Touch that Kim simply “doesn’t want any drama.

“Kim is playing nice when it comes to Kanye,” another insider explained. “That was to be expected. She does respect him and will always have love for him. She’s not going to dog him. That’s just who she is.”

Comments / 1

