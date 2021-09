FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in the United States, is launching America’s No. 1 mobile sportsbook and its online horse racing and advanced deposit wagering platform, TVG, in Arizona today. In addition, the company will officially welcome Arizona sports fans to its brand-new retail FanDuel Sportsbook lounge located inside the Footprint Center – home of the Phoenix Suns. The retail sportsbook is the first of its kind to be located inside an NBA arena bringing added excitement to Suns games and downtown Phoenix year-round. The legalized launch of mobile sports wagering in Arizona comes on the heels of FanDuel launching its daily fantasy sports product in the state on August 28. The FanDuel Sportsbook app is now available for iOS and Android.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO