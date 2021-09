After Beyoncé and Jay-Z starred in the launch of Tiffany & Co.’s “About Love” campaign, the partnership continued with the launch of the new About Love Scholarship program with BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation — created for students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) pursuing creative fields. Tiffany & Co. has pledged $2 million in scholarship funding for students in the arts at HBCUs. The small private and select state schools that will be awarded funding includeLincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Central State...

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO