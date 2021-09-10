CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Star Concert Experience

poncapost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you won free tickets to your choice of concerts…would you choose?. Register now to win the Bull’s Super Star Concert Experience! The winner receives a pair of tickets to the show of their show plus a $100 Conoco Gift Card to fill up your tank! Wanna win?. Register today...

www.poncapost.com

Laredo Morning Times

Twenty One Pilots to Stage Elaborate Roblox 'Concert Experience'

Roblox and Warner Music Group have announced the “Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience,” which is described as a pioneering interactive virtual concert powered by the latest Roblox technology. The “fully immersive” performance begins inside Roblox on Friday, September 17th at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT and kicks off the group’s “Takeøver Tour.”
MUSIC
culturemap.com

The Firehouse Theatre presents Bright Star Concert Version

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Bright Star returns to the Firehouse Theatre as a concert production. This sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s is a balm for the soul. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past - and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion.
THEATER & DANCE
miami.edu

Live concerts are back at Frost with a star-studded lineup

The joy of witnessing live music is being reignited at the University of Miami Frost School of Music. The critically acclaimed Frost Music Live concert series is back, offering in-person concerts featuring award-winning Frost faculty artists and exceptional students performing an array of music. “COVID has limited live music, but...
MUSIC
t2conline.com

Stars and Strings Tribute Concert Gave NYC a Night of Honor and Love

Music soothed the soul last night at the “Stars and Strings” tribute concert. On a day of remembrance, the captivating show was what was needed in New York City. Hearts were warmed and guitars were strung at Pier 17 as a sold-out crowd roared in between performances, “U-S-A, U-S-A, U-S-A!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Post

As live music returns to D.C., the concert-going experience feels a little different

Live music has returned to Washington — but curtains aren’t up on normal life quite yet. Months ago, as audience-starved bands announced tours, prospective concertgoers hungrily snatched up tickets. Then the coronavirus’s delta variant threw a curveball, prompting venues to modify reopening plans and some artists to cancel their tours.
MUSIC
WTVQ

“Concert With The Stars” to feature Broadway headliners

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Lexington Theatre Company (“The Lex”) will be starting off 2022 with its signature “Concert With The Stars” featuring three Broadway performers headlining the show. The cabaret-style concert of show tunes, interwoven with behind-the-scenes stories from the guest stars will be held at the Lexington...
LEXINGTON, KY
themusicuniverse.com

CBS airing Kenny Rogers all-star concert

Performances by Chris Stapleton, Idina Menzel, Lady A, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton & Rogers himself. The life and legacy of country music legend Kenny Rogers is honored in a new star-studded concert special, Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler, to be broadcast Thursday, September 23rd from 9-10 pm ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Filmed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville before Rogers’ untimely passing, the live concert features on-stage tributes, artists’ anecdotes and inspiring songs performed in front of the music icon himself, as he bid farewell to performing and announced his retirement.
ENTERTAINMENT
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

‘Baila Esta Cumbia’: Dance the night away at a Selena Experience concert

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It is impossible to turn back time however, you can now relive the feeling of listening to the “Queen of Tejano music” live at the Selena Experience concert. The Selena Experience at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo will remake Selena’s last show as performed at the...
HIDALGO, TX
Linn County Leader

Bluegrass music star Vincent to give benefit concert at Trenton

TRENTON — Grammy Award-winning bluegrass singing-songwriting star Rhonda Vincent will perform a benefit concert at Trenton Wednesday, Oct. 6, to raise funds for The Dream Factory of Northwest Missouri. Ms. Vincent, a member of the Grand Ole Opry, is a Kirksville native who was raised in the tiny northeast Missouri...
TRENTON, MO
NJ.com

Central Jersey venue reopens with concert by homegrown star

After a year and a half pandemic shutdown, Hopewell Theater is reopening its doors on Friday, Sept. 10 — the date of the theater’s four-year anniversary — with a grand reopening show featuring Hopewell native Danielia Cotton. The event will begin begin with a pre-show party at 6:30 p.m.. with...
HOPEWELL, NJ
wtae.com

Kiss concert at Star Lake in Burgettstown rescheduled for Oct. 13

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Kisshas announced a new date of Wednesday, Oct. 13, for their concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake. The show was postponed from Aug. 26 after Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19. Fans had already started to arrive for the rock group's "End of the Road" world...
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival presents Met Stars Live in Concert Sept. 18

Renée Fleming and Jonas Kaufmann in concert on big screen at Fisher Theatre. (September 10, 2021) – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Met Stars Live in Concert: Renée Fleming & Jonas Kaufmann” on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.
SEDONA, AZ
kpopstarz.com

Rising Star Seori Confirmed To Hold Her First Solo Concert

Rising Star Seori, a singer-songwriter who debuted in May 2020, will hold her first-ever solo concert since her debut. Seori to hold a Solo Concert a year and a half since her debut. On September 13, her label ATISPAUS stated that Seori will hold her first solo concert "SEORI IN...
MUSIC
Shorthorn

Levitt Pavilion hosts Stars, Stripes and Remembrance Concert for the 20th anniversary of 9/11

Arlington’s Levitt Pavilion hosted the Stars, Stripes and Remembrance Concert on Saturday evening to remember 9/11 on its twentieth anniversary and honor military and first responders. Several attendees wore American flag-inspired clothing as they listened to comments from the event’s speakers, which included Tarrant County sheriff Bill Waybourn, Arlington Mayor...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Lantern

Album review: Kacey Musgraves experiments with different sound on ‘star-crossed’

Musician Kacey Musgraves performs at the Intersect Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Dec. 6, 2019, in Las Vegas. Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images via TNS. Upon initial listen of her long-awaited fourth studio album, “star-crossed,” it’s almost difficult to recognize Kacey Musgraves as she dives into a new style of music, channeling a more futuristic sound than previous projects.

