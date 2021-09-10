Super Star Concert Experience

Performances by Chris Stapleton, Idina Menzel, Lady A, Lionel Richie, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton & Rogers himself. The life and legacy of country music legend Kenny Rogers is honored in a new star-studded concert special, Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler, to be broadcast Thursday, September 23rd from 9-10 pm ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Filmed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville before Rogers’ untimely passing, the live concert features on-stage tributes, artists’ anecdotes and inspiring songs performed in front of the music icon himself, as he bid farewell to performing and announced his retirement.
