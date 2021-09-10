Super Star Concert Experience

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Bright Star returns to the Firehouse Theatre as a concert production. This sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s is a balm for the soul. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past - and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion.

