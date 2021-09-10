CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 1 NFL Player Props + Big CFB Favorites

By NBC Sports EDGE Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we approach our first full football weekend of the season, Vaughn Dalzell and Thor Nystrom join Sara Perlman and Drew Dinsick to preview all the action. NBC Sports Edge's Vaughn Dalzell is attacking Sunday's prop market, and explains why he thinks Keenan Allen and Kyle Pitts should have plenty of receptions on Sunday. Vaughn also thinks Browns running back Nick Chubb is the key to Cleveland's success against the Chiefs and expects a nice workload for the Cleveland tailback.

