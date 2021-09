Texas-based Trammell Crow Residential, one of the largest multi-family developers in the U.S., proposes to turn the city-owned 800 Block into a $120 million apartment complex. The group submitted a proposal to the City of St. Petersburg as the city had to open the solicitation process for the property following an unsolicited bid from the Moffitt Cancer Center, as first reported by the St. Pete Catalyst. The group’s proposal is one of five new proposals submitted to the city vying for the site.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO