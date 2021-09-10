CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Another World’ Is Another Complex Capitalism Critique From Filmmaker Stéphane Brizé [Venice Review]

By Marshall Shaffer
theplaylist.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStéphane Brizé’s “Another World” could make for a worthy conclusion to an unofficial trilogy on contemporary economic relations, following the French filmmaker’s recent efforts “The Measure of a Man” and “At War.” Each work deploys the empathy machine of cinema to demonstrate the brokenness of a system powered by a dehumanizing focus on profits over all else, albeit leveling that critique from a different vantage point at each step along the way. Taken individually, each is undoubtedly impressive and stands on its own. Yet when analyzed as a triptych, the mastery of Brizé as both artist and thinker emerges.

theplaylist.net

theplaylist.net

IN THIS ARTICLE
