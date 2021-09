We’re just one week into the NFL season, and the Baltimore Ravens have been put through the wringer with injuries. The running back position has been a huge issue, with top three rushers J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill all going out with season-ending injuries in the run up to the season. The team has made some notable acquisitions at the position, including signing former All-Pro Le’Veon Bell.

