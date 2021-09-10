Argument over debt led to Near West Side double shooting that left 1 dead: Prosecutors

Ten people were shot over four hours in Chicago overnight, half of them in the downtown neighborhoods of Near North, Lincoln Park and South Loop. All three neighborhoods have seen more shootings from this time last year, the steepest rise in the 1st District that covers the Loop: 76%. The 18th District, which covers Near North, has reported 20% more shootings from a year ago. The 19th District is up 6%.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO