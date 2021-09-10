CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argument over debt led to Near West Side double shooting that left 1 dead: Prosecutors

By Matthew Hendrickson
Chicago Sun-Times
 8 days ago
One man was killed and another was wounded following an argument over a financial debt last month on the Near West Side, Cook County prosecutors said Friday. Surveillance cameras recorded Tevell Ford on Aug. 1 arguing with 30-year-old Antonio Holmes about money Holmes owed him before Ford pulled a gun from his pants and opened fire as the two men stood about a car’s length apart in the 2700 block of West Jackson Boulevard, prosecutors said.

