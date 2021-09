There’s a new effort to get a vote on a controversial bill that would ban all mandatory vaccines in Ohio, as well as outlawing so-called “vaccine passports.”. The bill’s sponsor has launched a discharge petition to get it to a full House vote. Republican Rep. Jennifer Gross has always described it as a freedom bill, and she drafted the petition after the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine or testing mandate for businesses. She wrote in a statement: “It is now time for the Ohio Legislature to take action on HB 248 ... I hope to see signatures and support from my fellow House Members.”

4 DAYS AGO