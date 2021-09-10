CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Must-See Documentaries About 9/11

By Autumn Hawkins
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, take a look at five documentaries that tell the tale of the heart-wrenching event of September 11, 2001. From these documentaries, you will see exclusive interviews with heroes and witnesses as well as the historical impact of this tragic event. Extra Innings from...

wegotthiscovered.com

Two Controversial 9/11 Documentaries Are Dominating Streaming Today

With the anniversary of the September 11th Attacks happening recently, it comes as no surprise that people are taking time to “never forget” the deadliest terror attacks in human history. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror made waves when it released on Netflix shortly before the event but it seems two other documentaries are currently a major viewing focus on Paramount+.
Fightful

WWE Announces 'Never Forget' Documentary About The SmackDown After 9/11 Will Premiere On 9/10/21

Twenty years later, WWE is looking back on when they hosted the first large gathering, a SmackDown taping, following the September 11 attack on the World Trade Center. The documentary will be called “Never Forget” and it will premiere on the WWE Network (Peacock in the United States) on Friday, September 10, just one day before the 20-year anniversary of the tragic attacks.
TVLine

What to Watch: 9/11 20th Anniversary Specials, Movies and Documentaries

This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks that forever changed the course of U.S. history. That fateful day spawned boundless destruction and devastation that will never be forgotten. To help you commemorate the lives lost, we’ve compiled this list of upcoming 9/11 programming airing and...
Variety

How to Watch the 2021 Emmy Awards

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards, honoring the best performances and TV shows from the past year, will air live on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. from the L.A. Live deck on CBS and Paramount Plus. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s Emmys ceremony was mostly virtual. This year, the Emmy awards will be in person, with limited capacity to help ensure safety. Cedric the Entertainer will host the show. The free broadcast will be available to anyone with an antenna, cable or satellite. Other options to watch the Emmys are subscriptions to Hulu With Live TV with a monthly cost of...
centralrecorder.com

Spike Lee’s Documentary Based On 9/11 Gets A Re-Edit

Spike Lee is currently editing his docuseries from NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½ after some backlash. His comments to the media immediately led to criticism. The New York Times. Here’s what’s going on. It brought the Big Apple to life in ways that few directors are capable. As it should be, Lee...
thesource.com

Five New Documentaries Highlighting The Events and America’s Response to 9/11

Since the tragedies of Sept. 11, 2001, numerous television specials and documentaries detail the events of one of the saddest days in American history. With the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks upon us, new original documentaries have emerged, giving a platform to stories untold about the attacks in New York City, the impact nationwide, and how America has forever changed.
FOX Sports

WWE reflects on first SmackDown after 9/11 in new documentary

As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, WWE takes a look back at one of its most important broadcasts in a new documentary. "Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11" tells the story of Vince McMahon’s decision to run a live SmackDown just two days after terrorists hijacked airplanes and used them to take down the World Trade Center.
WANE-TV

9/11 survivor’s story retold in virtual reality documentary

These are some of the first modern 360-degree photos. Taken in between 1997 and 2001 in Ground Zero, they recently piqued the interest of a team of French documentary-makers. From the images, a production company created a short film of a special kind — an immersive experience. Paris-based Targo pursued...
Laredo Morning Times

9/11 Documentaries Trace the Ramifications of the Shocking Attack

Two decades after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America, documentary filmmakers are still trying to make sense of the horrific events — even as aftereffects continue to ripple through the geopolitical landscape. The U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan has renewed political debate over the invasion launched in the wake of...
