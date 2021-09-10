CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Rig count rises by 6

By Marcy de Luna
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of drilling rigs operating in U.S. oil fields recovered by six this week as drillers brought offshore rigs back online after Hurricane Ida. The rig count rose to 503, after drillers added four offshore rigs in the Gulf of Mexico and two on land. Offshore drillers in late August shut down and evacuated rigs as a precaution ahead of the Category 4 hurricane. As of Thursday, four of the 11 stationary rigs in the Gulf of Mexico remain evacuated, and two of the 15 mobile rigs in the Gulf are still located off-site, according to the Interior Department.

Reuters

Oil falls as storm-hit U.S. supply trickles back into market

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday as energy companies in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico restarted production after back-to-back hurricanes in the region shut output. Brent crude futures fell 33 cents to settle at $75.34 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell...
naturalgasworld.com

North American rig count jumps by 20

Gains were posted across both the US and Canada. The Baker Hughes rig count for September 17 showed net gains across US and Canada pushed drilling activity higher. Using data from Enverus, Baker Hughes reported the North American rig count improved by 20 from the prior week to reach 666. An increase in upstream activity related to oil led the gains across North America, with a net increase of 18 from the previous week.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle unchanged; Brent notches another finish at highest in 7 weeks

Oil futures shook off Thursday’s early losses, leading U.S. prices to settle unchanged for the session, a day after a weekly drop in U.S. crude supplies lifted prices to their highest since late July. Global benchmark Brent prices, meanwhile, edged higher to notch another finish at their highest in about seven weeks. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery ended flat at $72.61 a barrel. November Brent crude settled at $75.67 a barrel, up 21 cents, or 0.3%.
MarketWatch

Natural-gas prices extend losses as EIA reports a weekly supply climb of 83 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures extended earlier declines on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 83 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 10. That was a bit larger than the average increase of 79 billion cubic feet forecast by IHS Markit. Total stocks now stand at 3.006 trillion cubic feet, down 595 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 231 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, October natural gas was down 17.6 cents, or 3.2%, at $5.284 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.299 shortly before the data.
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
FOXBusiness

Americans brace for utility bill sticker shock

Americans are bracing for gas and utility bills that will likely be sharply higher as a perfect storm hits the United States. Severe weather from Hurricane Ida and Tropical storm Nicholas are complicating an already watered-down U.S. energy policy that will leave consumers footing a bigger bill to drive and stay warm or cool.
Houston Chronicle

Editorial: $29 billion won't stop the Big One. Here's why the Ike Dike is still worth it.

Doomsday, we’re told, will go something like this: A 20-foot storm surge propelled by 150 mph winds from a cyclonic beast spawned in the balmy Gulf of Mexico is on a collision course with the Houston Ship Channel. The wave tosses debris, vehicles, shipping containers into refineries and chemical plants, unleashing pyrotechnic clouds of toxicity unlike anything we’ve ever seen.
CBS News

Why are U.S. gas prices so high? Not for the reason Biden thinks

President Joe Biden has called for an investigation into persistently high gasoline prices. With the average price of gas around the U.S having climbed to $3.17 a gallon, Mr. Biden suggested that pandemic "profiteers" might be to blame. "There's lots of evidence that gas prices should be going down —...
RiverBender.com

AAA Reports Gas Price Average Stable So Far Even After Hurricane Nicholas Batters Gulf Coast

ST. LOUIS - Despite the interruption to the oil and gas industry after two tropical systems, the Illinois and Missouri gas price average managed to remain stable, yet much higher than a year ago through Thursday morning. This is likely due to a drop in demand for gasoline, which is typical after the Labor Day holiday, AAA said. While Gulf Coast refinery operations are still reduced compared to a couple of weeks ago, regional gas supplies are still at a healthy level, according to the Energy Information Continue Reading
portasouthjetty.com

Big rig to move through Port Aransas waters

The massive West Sirius semi-submersible offshore drilling rig is expected to depart Harbor Island on Sunday, Sept. 19, according to Burt Moorhouse, general manager at Gulf Copper, the facility where the rig is docked. Beginning about 3 p.m., the rig is to be towed by tugboats into the Corpus Christi...
