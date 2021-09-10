CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Amazing Spider-Man Beyond Trailer Released

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
Cover picture for the articleMarvel has released a new trailer for Spider-Man Beyond, the new series that will once again put fan-favorite Peter Parker clone, Ben Reilly, back in the spotlight, as he steps out into another major Spider-Man story event: "Spider-Man Beyond"! The trailer for Spider-Man Beyond comes with the tantalizing caption that "This October, two Spider-Men will swing into action, but only one will swing out!" While Peter Parker Spider-Man tries to deal with the considerable problems mounting in his world, Ben Reilly is being re-branded as THE official Spider-Man by the Beyond Corporation!

