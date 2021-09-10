CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valtteri Bottas gets engine penalty, will start Italian Grand Prix at back of grid

Cover picture for the articleValtteri Bottas will start Saturday's sprint race from pole position but will be at the back of the grid for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix. Mercedes changed engine, turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K on Bottas' car, all outside the allowed component allowance for each part. That automatically leads to a grid penalty.

