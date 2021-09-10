CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Here are the Portland-area's highest paying non-medical jobs

By Christopher Bjorke
bizjournals
 8 days ago

Portland's highest paying job in 2020 was that of a surgeon, an occupation that pulled down an annual average wage of $285,020. And according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, medical professions pretty much dominated the highest-paying occupations for the year. Jobs classified by the agency as "health care practitioners and technical occupations" accounted for 12 of the top 25 highest-paying jobs in the metro area.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ladders

The 7 highest-paying entry-level jobs

Entry-level jobs are open to recent graduates and don’t require a lot of experience in the industry. You can land one of these positions even if it’s your first job in the field. There are entry-level jobs in every industry. Some call for prior education. Others give you on-the-job training.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bls
wbrc.com

States with the highest-paying home service jobs

The United States is currently in the throes of a skilled trades worker shortage. Across the board, the country doesn't have enough qualified electricians, plumbers, HVAC technicians, and carpenters to meet the demand. One recent study found that many of the most in-demand jobs remain unfilled for at least a month. This comes as millions of Americans who were laid off during the early days of the coronavirus are looking for work.
JOBS
Ladders

These are the 15 highest-paying psychology jobs

Psychology is a lucrative industry for job seekers: Industrial psychologists earn an average of $92,880, and psychiatrists earn more than twice that. This field of work is also highly versatile, with job opportunities ranging from aviation psychologists to consumer psychologists to military psychologists. Think this industry is a good fit...
MENTAL HEALTH
bizjournals

With Delta on rise, Massachusetts shows little job growth in August

Massachusetts added only 2,600 jobs in August, according to a preliminary government estimate published Friday, one of the lowest totals since the state economy began its recovery from the pandemic more than a year ago. The figure represents a major change from July, when the Bay State added 41,600 jobs,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
techgig.com

5 Highest-paying jobs for remote working in 2021

Amid the pandemic, there has been a drastic shift as companies shifted to remote working and have continued to work from home for the past year. But with the companies planning to reopen offices since the covid pandemic is a bit under control. This is making employees watch out for new jobs that can allow them to work from home. There are plenty of people that are now working remotely and want to continue this.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
bizjournals

Bellevue-based RSVP affiliates with global company ERA Real Estate

The family-owned brokerage is one of the largest in the ERA system, topping $1 billion in sales in the last 12 months. Hear from high-level speakers in this virtual conference about regrowing our region. 2021 Health Care Leadership Awards. Nominate leaders in health care around the Puget Sound area. The...
REAL ESTATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Gained 11,900 Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 5.9% in August

BALTIMORE (September 17, 2021) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 11,900 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.9% in August. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since […] The post Maryland Gained 11,900 Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 5.9% in August appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

162 Fully Vaccinated Massachusetts Residents Die Of COVID-19; 23,800 Breakthrough Cases Reported

More than 160 fully vaccinated residents in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 as the state reports over 23,800 breakthrough cases, according to the latest data. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Tuesday published new data on breakthrough cases reported in the state. According to it, 162 deaths were reported among the state’s fully vaccinated people since the beginning of the pandemic. The figure represents 0.004% of Massachusetts’ fully vaccinated population.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
moneytalksnews.com

Your Social Security Check Could Grow by This Much in 2022

Is your Social Security payment about to see one of its biggest boosts in 30 years? Recent data from the federal government suggests the answer might be “yes.”. In the 1970s, an inflation adjustment — called a cost of living adjustment, or COLA — was added to the Social Security program to protect beneficiaries from increases in inflation.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy