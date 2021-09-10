Samsung is Considering Integrating Cameras into its S Pen
Samsung has designed an S Pen with an integrated smartphone camera that would give its Galaxy line of phones more ways to capture photos. According to a new patent discovered by LetsGoDigital, Samsung has created what it describes as a “portable terminal including separable camera” that shows how it would integrate a detachable camera into its popular S Pen. The design for the pen is accompanied by what is otherwise a normal-looking smartphone that does not appear to feature any kind of selfie camera.petapixel.com
