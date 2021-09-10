Biden's authoritarianism is what happens when Democrats control the White House
President Joe Biden has once again highlighted the guiding principle of the Democratic Party: States only get to govern themselves when a Democrat isn’t in the White House. Biden, as any good authoritarian would, announced that governors no longer matter. “I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way,” Biden said as he announced his ridiculous (and possibly unconstitutional ) vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees.www.washingtonexaminer.com
