Frontier Airlines Launches 2nd Nonstop Harlingen Route with Flights to Las Vegas

HARLINGEN, TX – Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ: ULCC) today takes off with nonstop flights from Harlingen to The Entertainment Capital of the World, LasVegas. The airline currently offers nonstop service from Harlingen to Denver, and in November plans to add its third route from the Rio Grande Valley with twice-weekly nonstop flights to Orlando, The Theme Park Capital of the World. To celebrate the new service,