Natural Grocers has made its good4u Meal Deal program — introduced early in the COVID-19 pandemic to fight food insecurity — a fixture of its retail repertoire. The Lakewood, Colo.-based specialty chain said Thursday that Natural Grocers good4u Meal Deals launched in April 2020 to provide customers with simple, affordable and nutritious meal solutions and recipes for themselves and their families. Originally intended to aid consumers hard-pressed by the pandemic, the program has received strong feeback and grown into a customer mainstay, leading Natural Grocers to make it an official part of its shopping mix.

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO