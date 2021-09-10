How to Watch, Stream and Listen to Boston College vs. UMass

Matchup: Boston College at UMass

Location: McGuirk Stadium--Amherst, MA

Time: 3:30pm Eastern - Saturday, September 11th.

Television: Nesn+ (in New England), FloSports outside of the area

Stream: FuboTV

Radio: WEEI 850 (Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, Scott Mutryn)

Satellite Radio Channel Lineup:

Sirius channel 108 XM channel 202 Online SiriusXM Internet channel 965

Series History: Boston College leads the series 22-5. The Eagles last played "at" UMass in 2016, actually in Foxboro a game Steve Addazio and company won 26-7. The last time BC played in Amherst was 39 years ago in 1982. Boston College currently holds a ten game winning streak in the series.

Odds: Point spread: Boston College -39.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has a 97.2% chance of winning

Game Week Podcasts:

On Saturday, Boston College takes on UMass for their first road game in Amherst since 1982. This is a special game for the Eagles, as they will wear their red bandana uniforms to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The uniforms were created to honor the legacy of Welles Crowther, a Boston College graduate and the "man in the red bandana" who became a hero saving lives on 9/11.

The only two FBS teams in Massachusetts, this "rivalry" has been decidedly one sided. The Eagles have dominated of late, winning their last matchup 55-22 in Chestnut Hill. Boston College features an offense that will be very hard for UMass to handle, including quarterback Phil Jurkovec and his cadre of weapons including Zay Flowers and Trae Barry. UMass, could be without starting quarterback Tyler Lytle who is questionable for the game.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for updates throughout the day.

