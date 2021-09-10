CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee Holding Co. Purchases $2.5M Equity Interest in OWYN

By Rachel Appleton
Cover picture for the articleStaten Island, NY—Coffee Holding Company has announced a $2.5 million dollar investment in OWYN, functional beverage brand. “We believe this investment will allow us to work with an exciting company like OWYN, which has exhibited substantial growth in the ready-to-drink and plant-based beverage markets over the last several years and is currently selling in approximately 20,000 doors,” said Andrew Gordon, Coffee Holding’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This is a market that is attractive to us given the momentum and future of better-for-you beverages in the United States. We look forward to working with OWYN to explore potential benefits and synergies for our two companies.”

