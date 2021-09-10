CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using gardens to teach young people about social issues and social change in Dearborn

By Lou Blouin
Dearborn Press & Guide
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt used to be more typical to think of the flow of innovative ideas between educators in academia and those working in schools as mostly from the former to the latter. But as the educational system has become more fractured and complex, and teachers face challenges specific to their students’ geography and demographics, the on-the-ground knowledge of innovative teachers is getting far more critical attention. A great case study is a recent project led by UM-Dearborn Education Professor Julie Anne Taylor, which takes an intense look at a learning garden run by Detroit teacher Marquita Reese. School-based garden programs aren’t, of course, a new idea. What makes Reese’s learning garden project special, says Taylor, are the educational content areas she uses to frame her students’ experiences of the garden. Typically, learning gardens in schools are used as a platform to teach kids about nutrition, agriculture and STEM topics. And while Reese’s work does cover those things, for her, the garden is really a launchpad to think critically about topics we’d normally associate with social studies curriculum: social inequality, food insecurity, sustainable communities, Black male identities, and how to tug at the levers of power to transform society.

www.pressandguide.com

