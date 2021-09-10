World’s Largest Plant Designed to Convert Carbon Dioxide to Rock is Now Operational in Iceland
Carbon dioxide removal has gotten to the next level capacity in Iceland. The world's first and largest climate-positive direct air capture and storage plant in the Geothermal Park in Hellisheidi, Iceland has just become operational, designed to suck up and store carbon dioxide underground. The launch of 'Orca' on Wednesday had been a 'monumental moment' of vision turned to reality for direct air capture industry as a whole.www.natureworldnews.com
